19 graduate from MTC Law Enforcement Academy

2:41 The Reward Circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Pause

1:32 Manatee County Fair celebrates 101 years with Fair Fun 101

2:26 "The roughest day of my life was yesterday afternoon."

0:26 Circus officials open Circus Sarasota with message to Wallenda family.

2:35 Bradenton moving forward on new parking garage

2:28 Panelists discuss gun laws and mental illness at Tiger Bay luncheon

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

0:56 Need a mental health break? Escape to Anna Maria Island

0:50 Manatee County sees recycling increase thanks to new system