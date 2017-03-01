Manatee County developer will lead efforts to review Florida’s Constitution

A prominent Manatee County developer has been appointed the chairman of the Florida Constitution Revision Commission.
Carlos Beruff was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott as the chairman of the 37-member commission, according to a news release sent Wednesday afternoon.
The commission meets every 20 years to review Florida’s Constitution and propose any potential changes, which must be approved by voters, according to the release. The other 14 members appointed to the board will be announced in “the coming days.”
“Any potential changes to the constitution proposed by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission will be on the ballot to be voted on by Florida residents in November 2018,” the release states.
Besides leading Medallion Home, Beruff serves on the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board as a commissioner. Beruff, who previously served on the Board of Trustees of both the State College of Florida and the Southwest Florida Water Management District, also unsuccessfully ran against Sen. Marco Rubio in 2016 for the U.S Senate.
“My goal for the CRC is to fight for policies that will ensure a strong future for Florida and I know Carlos also shares this vision,” Scott said in the release. “As we undertake this historic review, I am hopeful that this commission will propose policies that build a legacy upon which the families and businesses in our great state will thrive for generations to come.”
