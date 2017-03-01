4th Annual Second Chance Prom benefits Manatee seniors

The Manatee County Senior Advocacy Council’s mission is to address the unmet needs of Manatee County seniors by offering referrals, emergency financial assistance and medical help.
One way this Bradenton non-profit is able to generate funds for its mission is through its annual Second Chance Prom.
This year’s “Prom” is set for 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Renaissance on 9th, 1816 9th St. W., Bradenton and this year’s theme is “What Happens In Vegas.”
Individual tickets are $75 at the door.
Although what happens at the event is not disclosed since it happens “in Vegas,” a rumor has it that Elvis will make an appearance with his showgirls and there will be a bar and an auction.
Information: 941-705-7865.
Comments