Man cited for hitting bus stopped to listen for trains

A Bradenton driver was eager to get moving again early Wednesday and hit the back of a school bus stopped at a railroad in Hardee County.
Around 7:25 a.m., 30-year-old Terry Craig, Jr. and his 22-year-old passenger had stopped behind the school bus as it stopped at a railroad on State Road 64 near County Road 663 and listened for oncoming trains. Before the bus carrying 15 children began moving eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, Craig drove forward too soon in a 2004 Dodge pickup truck and collided with the back end of the bus.
Two of the passengers had very minor injuries, according to FHP. Craig was cited for careless driving.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
