Local

March 1, 2017 12:12 PM

Man cited for hitting bus stopped to listen for trains

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Ona

A Bradenton driver was eager to get moving again early Wednesday and hit the back of a school bus stopped at a railroad in Hardee County.

Around 7:25 a.m., 30-year-old Terry Craig, Jr. and his 22-year-old passenger had stopped behind the school bus as it stopped at a railroad on State Road 64 near County Road 663 and listened for oncoming trains. Before the bus carrying 15 children began moving eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, Craig drove forward too soon in a 2004 Dodge pickup truck and collided with the back end of the bus.

Two of the passengers had very minor injuries, according to FHP. Craig was cited for careless driving.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bradenton chooses architect, construction firm for new parking garage

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos