Drive through Ash Wednesday in LWR

Mary Kavanshansky and her dog, Bentley smile after getting ashes on her forehead as Harvest United Methodist Church celebrates Ash Wednesday with "Drive Thru Ashes" at its Lakewood Ranch campus.
John Thornton and Reed Conley wave at passing motorists as Harvest United Methodist Church celebrates Ash Wednesday with "Drive Thru Ashes" at its Lakewood Ranch campus for the third straight Ash Wednesday.
Christa Nash gets ashes in the sign of the cross from Pastor Michael Pestel as Harvest United Methodist Church celebrates Ash Wednesday with "Drive Thru Ashes" at its Lakewood Ranch campus for the third straight Ash Wednesday.
Susan Groves gets ashes in the sign of the cross on her forehead from Pastor Michael Pestel as Harvest United Methodist Church celebrates Ash Wednesday with "Drive Thru Ashes" at its Lakewood Ranch campus for the third straight Ash Wednesday.
Pastor Michael Pestel prays with Christa Nash and her children, William, 9, and Ava as Harvest United Methodist Church celebrates Ash Wednesday with "Drive Thru Ashes" at its Lakewood Ranch campus.
Ava Nash, 11, gets ashes on her forehead from Pastor Michael Pestel as Harvest United Methodist Church celebrates Ash Wednesday with "Drive Thru Ashes" at its Lakewood Ranch campus for the third straight Ash Wednesday.
Pastor Michael Pestel offers words of encouragement to a member as Harvest United Methodist Church celebrates Ash Wednesday with "Drive Thru Ashes" at its Lakewood Ranch campus for the third straight Ash Wednesday.
