Church’s ‘drive thru’ Ash Wednesday still a hit

The first person who received ashes on Ash Wednesday during Harvest United Methodist Church’s popular “Drive Thru Ashes” was a Lakewood Ranch High School student who wished to proudly wear her ashes on campus.
Jenna Zappala, driving a white SUV, arrived right at 7 a.m. for the third “Drive Thru Ashes” on Harvest’s Lakewood Ranch campus.
The ashes are the mark we wear just to show we are Christians. It doesn’t matter what denomination it is. It’s all good.
Dr. Peter Masterson, Lakewood Ranch dentist
Never having to leave her vehicle, Zappala politely refused a free coffee from a volunteer and smiled at the Rev. Michael Pestel, one of the pastors, who came up to her car.
“Hi, I’m Michael, I’m the pastor here,” Pestel told Zappala. “Would it be all right if I give you ashes on your forehead? Some people like them on their hand.”
“Forehead is OK,” Zappala said.
“I’d like to say a prayer for you, before I give you the ashes,” Pastel added.
Zappala nodded her head and, when Pestel leaned closer, she told him privately what she wanted him to pray for her.
After he prayed and gently applied the ashes to her forehead, she pulled ahead. The whole encounter — offer of coffee, prayer, ashes and invite to the church — took about five minutes.
Before she left, Zappala remarked why she likes “Drive Thru Ashes,” which offers some people an alternative to going to a morning Mass.
“I have school which starts at 7:40 a.m.,” Zappala said. “I grew up doing this.”
Ash Wednesday, which is celebrated at Harvest with the use of ashes in a formal service, marks the beginning of the season of Lent, when many Christians prepare for Easter by observing a period of fasting, repentance, moderation and spiritual discipline.
At Ash Wednesday services, a clergyperson lightly rubs the sign of the cross with ashes onto the foreheads of worshipers.
Many who received ashes at the church Wednesday were not Methodists, but felt it didn’t matter that they were getting “Methodist” ashes.
“I’m Roman Catholic,” said Peter Masterson, a Lakewood Ranch dentist. “Up north we used to go in one door of the church and out the other door of the church but they make us go to Mass now and I don’t have time in the morning to do that and I like to get my ashes in the morning so I can be seen with them.”
True to Masterson’s observation, just down the road, at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church on State Road 70, the parking lot was filled with vehicles and no one was popping in and out.
Masterson said it didn’t matter to him that he was getting his ashes at Harvest and not a Catholic church.
“The ashes are the mark we wear just to show we are Christians,” Dr. Masterson said. “It doesn’t matter what denomination it is. It’s all good.”
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
