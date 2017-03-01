Manatee Heritage Days celebrate early settlers and their ways

Did you know that Josiah Gates and his family were Manatee County’s first permanent pioneers when they settled on the banks of the Manatee River in 1842? And that Bradenton was Bradentown until 1925? You can learn all about Manatee County’s early history during the 38th annual Heritage Days celebration, which runs through March 31.
All month long, historical sites and organizations throughout the county will celebrate the community’s heritage by providing opportunities for residents and visitors to experience the past. Reenactments, special exhibits, lectures, classes, walking tours, open houses and family programming are planned, according to a press release from the Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court’s Department of Historical Resources, which organizes the event.
Heritage Days kicks off strong this weekend with Saturday’s Anna Maria Island Historical Society Annual Heritage Day Festival and Parrish Heritage Days Parade and Festival and Sunday’s Gamble Plantation Historic State Park Annual Open House.
Here is the schedule highlighting the months events:
Month-long events
DeSoto National Memorial’s Living History program at Camp Uzita reveals Spanish and Native American life in 16th century Florida. Daily programs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 8300 DeSoto Memorial Hwy, Bradenton. Demonstrations by Park Rangers and staff in historic clothing and armor bring to life the day to day skills of native villagers and Spanish soldiers in 1539. Free. 941-792-0458 or visit www.nps.gov/deso.
▪ Old Manatee Exhibit, Eaton Historical Room, Manatee County Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton, Monday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday, Noon-8 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.. Historical Exhibit on the old village of Manatee, first settlement in Manatee County. Free. 941-748-5555, ext. 6309 or www.mymanatee.org/library.
▪ History, Use and Art of Waterfowl Decoys, Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th Street W., Cortez. Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This exhibit touches on the history of using decoys to hunt and features working decoys, artistic decoys, and contemporary, regionally-built decoys. Free. 941-708-6160 or visit www.floridamaritimemuseum.org
▪ History Walking and Shopping Tours in the Village of the Arts. A two-hour walk in the Village of the Arts is a fun way to learn the stories of residents. Fridays, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. $25 per person. Reservations required. 941-756-5088 or 941-725-0349.
▪ Historic Valentine Open House, Robinson Preserve: 1704 99th St NW, Bradenton, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Visit this 19th-century house turned visitor’s center. Learn about the history of the Palma Sola area and see photographs of the historic Palmetto home on its river journey to the current location in Robinson Preserve. Free. Saturdays, March 4, 11, 18, 25. For more information, contact 941-748-4501 X 6035.
March 4
▪ Pioneer Wagon Tour of Duette Preserve, 2649 Rawls Road, Parrish, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Discover more than 20,000 acres of Duette restoration and ecosystems and maybe spot a Florida scrub-jay! We will invite a Duette native to tell stories about the area. Free. Reservations required, 941-794-8773 or karen@aroundbend.com.
▪ Anna Maria Island Historical Society Annual Heritage Day Festival, AMIHS Museum and Historical Park, 402 Pine Ave., City of Anna Maria, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. In addition, there will be a settlers market with local produce, herbs and Settler’s Bread baked by local volunteers and a collectibles tent with items for sale. The museum, Belle Haven Cottage and the surrounding native plant garden will be open for tours. Music, food and games are also part of this annual event. Free. 941-778-0492
▪ ArtSlam! Historic Main Street or 12th Street West, Bradenton, 9 a.m. -4 p.m. A celebration of youth and creativity. An outdoor public event that invites teams of artists and performers to create one day works of public art and community involvement in the art process. A festival atmosphere of art, performance, live music, food and drink. Free. www.realizebradenton.com
▪ Parrish Heritage Days Parade and Festival with Annual Chili Cook Off. Parade starts behind the fire department at 10:30 AM, travels up 121st Avenue and ends at the Florida Gulf Coast Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd Street East, Parrish. Floats, animals, bands and children’s groups. The Parade is Free. Festival starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Florida Gulf Coast Railroad Museum. There is a $10 charge ($8 in advance) to get into the family friendly festival (children 12 and under are free) where there will be rides, games, food and live music by several local and nationally known bands. To enter a team in the chili cook off (Prize is $500!), go to www.parrishchili.com.
▪ Rye Preserve Nature Center Open, 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish, 9 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.. We are opening the doors of the newest addition to Rye Preserve. Come view a variety of exhibits that highlight the history of Rye and its uplands habitat. Department staff will take visitors on guided tours of the Center, and lead special hands-on activities related to each exhibit. Suitable for all ages. Free. 941-748-4501, ext. 6039.
▪ Environmental Art Exhibit opening reception, Palmetto Historical Park and Manatee County Agricultural Museum, Carnegie Library Basement, 515 10th Ave. W., Palmetto, 2-4 p.m. Join Palmetto Historical Park and Manatee County Agricultural Museum as they open a nine-week long exhibit of artwork featuring the natural Florida environment, includes photographs, paintings and sculpture. Refreshments served. FREE, but RSVP by March 2nd, agriculturalmuseum@manateeclerk.com or 941-721-2034.
March 5
▪ Gamble Plantation Historic State Park Annual Open House, Ellenton, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Travel back to the Old South during the day through the many lifestyle demonstrations of that time period. The ladies of the United Daughters of the Confederacy will be wearing costumes reminiscent of the era of the 1840’s through 1870’s to add that special touch of authenticity to the day. The Gamble Mansion will be open to the public with free tours of the building. Additionally, the 4th Florida Volunteer Infantry will be dressed in military uniforms re-enacting a Confederate encampment. Music, crafts and more await attendees. Free. 941-723-4536.
▪ Benefit for the Myakka 1914 Schoolhouse, 32755 Singletary Road, Myakka City, 4 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.). Herrmann’s Royal Lipizzaner Stallions 6th annual Dress Performance to benefit the Myakka City Historical Society’s efforts to restore the 1914 Myakka City Schoolhouse. The story tells of General Patten’s rescues of the horses from Nazi control. Taste of Myakka, children’s games, local crafts and more. Tickets required, $15 for adult; $5 for child (ages 6-12) and available day of event only at the gate. Stadium seating or bring your own chair for seating around the arena (event and seating outdoors). For information, call the Myakka City Historical Society, 941-322-1304 or 941-322-1035.
March 6
Manatee Settlement Tour, 1312 2nd Ave. E. and 14th Street East, Bradenton, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Meet volunteers from Reflections of Manatee, Inc. as costumed guides take you through the shaded streets of Manatee in this slow paced two-hour walk. Come early and read the 12 interpretive signs within the grounds while you learn about the lost settlement of Angola, a run-away slave refuge known to be on site in the early 1800’s, the Seminoles and Branch Fort during 3rd Seminole War time period, and all those who followed making Bradenton and Manatee County what it is today. The tour begins promptly at 3:30. Free. Donations are appreciated. 941-746-2035.
March 7
Manatee Genealogical Society meeting at Manatee County Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W., Bradenton. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured speaker is Bryan Mulcahy, Reference Librarian for the Fort Myers-Lee County Library in Fort Myers, presenting on Canadian Genealogy. Free. Use the auditorium entrance on 2nd Avenue between 13th and 14th Streets. The Society welcomes new members. For more information: mgs.society@gmail.com or http://www.rootsweb.ancestry.com/~flmgs/.
March 8
Walking Tour of Fogartyville, narrated by Master Boat Builder and Fogartyville resident, Bob Pitt, leaves from Lewis Park, 3100 block of 1st Ave. W., Bradenton, 10 a.m.. This walk will be approximately two-hours and will highlight some of the historic homes and historic sites in the town once called Fogartyville. Wear comfortable shoes. Free. For more information, call, the Manatee County Historical Records Library, 941-741-4070.
March 11
▪ Exploring Fishing Heritage at Jiggs Landing, 6106 63rd St. E., Bradenton, 9-11 a.m.. Join us as we spend the morning casting back in time, learning about the early days of Jiggs Landing and reviving the dreams of landing a trophy bass at this historic fish camp. We Participants will have a chance to try their luck at fishing-themed activities and we encourage you to cast out your lines to see what you can catch! Program suitable for all ages. Free. Register by calling 941-742-5757, ext 5. Note: Anyone 16 or older needs a valid freshwater fishing license to fish at Jiggs Landing, but a fishing license is not required for other festival events.
▪ Palmetto Heritage Festival, Palmetto Historical Park & the Manatee County Agricultural Museum, 515 10th Ave. West, Palmetto, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.. Heritage Station Post Office will be open for business and a special one-day cancellation will be affixed to all outgoing mail. Activities include Environmental Art Exhibit, music, food vendor, environmental and wildlife information booths, heritage craft demonstrations, children’s activities and crafts. No admission to event, but there is a charge for the Chicken & Yellow Rice Luncheon to be held at the Woman's Club of Palmetto from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.. For information, 941-723-4991 or 941-721-2034.
March 12
Samuel G. Curry Museum House Ice Cream Social, 1302 4th Ave. E. north of SR 64 and west of 14th Street East, Bradenton. Noon-2 p.m.. Join Reflections of Manatee at the National Register of Historic Places site, the Curry Houses Historic District. Visit with the local archaeologists, researchers, historians and descendants who helped in documenting the phenomenal history of the Curry Settlement while you enjoy a dish of homemade ice cream made by local descendant, Robert Pelot. Archaeological artifacts from on-site research will be on display. The event is free. Donations will be graciously accepted. Free. 941-746-2035.
March 15
▪ Walking Tour of Downtown Bradenton, lead by historian and author, Georgia Brown, leaves from the Manatee County Historical Records Library at 10 p.m.. This walk, about two hours, will highlight historic buildings along Main Street and around the Manatee County Courthouse. Wear comfortable shoes. Free. 941-741-4070.
▪ Manatee County Historical Society Annual Picnic, Manatee Village Historical Park, 1404 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring your own lunch basket or 941-748-5788 to request a box lunch (cost for box lunch is $10). You do not have to be a member of the society to attend. Admission to the park is free.
March 16
Rye Cemetery Preservation and Beautification, Rye Preserve, 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish, meet at the Pavilion, 8:30-11 a.m.. Volunteer to spruce up the Rye Pioneer Trail and historic burial grounds by removing litter and invasive plants. Then, clean the gravestones with a special solution to help them shine. Program suitable for participants age 6 and older. Free. Register by calling 941-748-4501, ext. 6035 or email michelle.leahy@mymanatee.org
March 18
▪ Rye Preserve Nature Center Open, 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish, 9 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.. We are opening the doors of the newest addition to Rye Preserve. Come view a variety of exhibits that highlight the history of Rye and its uplands habitat. Department staff will take visitors on guided tours of the Center, and lead special hands-on activities related to each exhibit. Suitable for all ages. Free. 941-748-4501 X6039.
▪ Canning 101, The Folk School at the Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th Street W., Cortez, 10 a.m.-noon. The focus of this workshop will be safety, equipment and science as we discuss the boiling water bath technique. Once mastered, this method will enable you to safely and confidently can everything from jams to pickles to fruit! $30 class fee. Registration required by March 11, class size limited. Call or visit the museum to register, 941-708-6120.
▪ Pioneer Chef: Historical Cooking Techniques, Rye Preserve:, 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Explore the ingredients and cooking techniques of Florida’s early settlers. Learn how these pioneers prepped and preserved their food with hands-on demonstrations and tasty treats. Free. Program suitable for all ages. Registration is required, 941-748-4501, ext. 6039.
▪ Fly Tying Workshop, Carnegie Library Basement, 515 10th Ave. West, Palmetto, 1 p.m.. Palmetto Historical Park & Manatee County Agricultural Museum host a hands on class by River Savage Fly Company and Duppy Fly Company to learn to tie fishing flies. Step-by-step instruction will enable attendees to make their own fly to take home. Materials fee is $5 per person. Reservations required. For more information or to make a reservation: palmettohistoricalpark@manateeclerk.com or 941-723-4991.
▪ Families Flock Together: Pioneer Games, Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd., Bradenton, 2-4 p.m.. Have you ever wondered about the games pioneers played? Play is an essential part of childhood, but in bygone eras, there were different structured games and no equipment like videogames for amusement. Program suitable for all ages. Free. Please let us know you are coming, coral bass@mymanatee.org or 941-742-5757, ext. 4.
March 21
Dying with Plant Based Dyes, The Folk School at the Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 10 a.m.-noon. In this beginners workshop, students will learn how to make three different dyes starting from the beginning ingredient, the plant, and six different dyeing techniques, batik, stamping, ombre, tie dyeing, folding and bandhini. $35 class fee. Registration required by March 14, class size limited. Call or visit the museum to register, 941-708-6120.
March 21-22
Walking Tour of Palmetto, leaves from the Palmetto Historical Park, 10th Avenue and Sixth Street West, Palmetto, 1:30 p.m. This walk, about 2-1/2 to 3 hours, will highlight some of the historic buildings along the riverfront in Palmetto and includes a tour of the Palmetto Riverfront Bed and Breakfast. The Bed and Breakfast was a Sears and Roebuck house, built by town founder’s son, J.A. Lamb. Wear comfortable shoes. Free. Reservations are required and space is limited, first come, first served. Email the Agricultural Museum to make reservations, agriculturalmuseum@manateeclerk.com or 941-721-2034.
March 23
Goose Culbreath Celebration, Cortez Cultural Center , 11655 Cortez Rd., Cortez. Oral Histories and Music. For times and more information, 941-538-0945
March 24
Tall Tails Tribe: Pioneer Story Time, Conservatory Park, 8027 Conservatory Dr., Sarasota, 10-11 a.m. Let’s give your toddlers a chance to learn some of the stories of old Florida in the oral tradition. Explore the stories of pioneers and Native Americans at one of our quietest parks. Program suitable for preschool age children. Free. Reservations Required, coral.bass@mymanatee.org or 941-742-5757 X3
Saturday, March 25
▪ Native American Experience at Emerson Point Preserve, Emerson Point Preserve, 5801 17th St. W., Palmetto, meet at the Pavilion by the Ranger’s Station, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. We will learn about many of the skills practiced by Florida’s early inhabitants and their way of life during a walk through the site of an early Native American settlement. Program suitable for participants ages 6 and older. Free. Register by calling 941-748-4501, ext. 6035 or email michelle.leahy@mymanatee.org
▪ Manatee Village Historical Park Heritage Days Open House, 1404 Manatee Ave. E., (State Road 64) Bradenton, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Heritage Days is a festival that features heritage artisans, live music, food vendors, and a few make and take craft for the kids. There will be a Beard and Mustache Competition with two categories: real facial hair and fake beards/mustaches (kids and adults can make a beard or mustache out of construction paper and other craft supplies). Free. For information, 941-741-4076 or facebook.com/manateehistoricalpark.
March 25-26
Five Centuries of Florida History, Desoto National Memorial, 8300 De Soto Memorial Hwy., Bradenton, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. Come experience 500 years of Florida history. More than 30 reenactors from all over Florida will portray men and women from Florida's extensive history. All time periods set up camps and displays with historical talks and demonstrations throughout the weekend. Free. 941-792-0458 or visit us at www.nps.gov/deso or Facebook at De Soto National Memorial.
March 28
Paper Making, The Folk School at the Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn the basic techniques required to create handmade paper with JoAnn Mancuso. Students will learn how to make their own deckle (paper press) and paper pulp so they will be able to continue papermaking at home. $35 class fee. Registration required by March 12, class size limited. Call or visit the museum to register, 941-708-6120.
For more information about the Manatee Heritage Days, in general, please 941-741-4070.
Jana Morreale: 941-745-7059, @janamorreale
Comments