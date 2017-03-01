Driver hits school bus stopped for pedestrians

An 18-year-old driver was cited for careless driving after colliding into a school bus that was stopped for pedestrians.
Both the school bus, carrying 10 passengers, and Joshua Wolff of Sarasota driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander were northbound on Midnight Pass Road north of Derby Lane on Siesta Key.
The school bus, driven by a 53-year-old Sarasota man, was stopped at a crosswalk for pedestrians but according to the Florida Highway Patrol, Wolff didn’t stop in time. The front end of the Highlander hit the back end of the bus.
No injuries were reported and no skid marks were visible in the road, the FHP report said.
Wolff was cited for careless driving.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
