Motorcyclist misses curve in road, crashes into car

A motorcyclist had a run-in with a car after missing a curve on the road that left him with serious injuries Tuesday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old Sarasota man was traveling southbound Shamrock Drive toward Ringtail Road around 4:16 p.m. on a 2016 Suzuki motorcycle when he couldn’t make the sharp right curve, sliding into the northbound lane and at a 2016 Chrysler Town Car driven by a 34-year-old Sarasota woman.
The man was transported by Bay Flight to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
