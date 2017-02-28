2-year-old dead after he was left in hot vehicle for several hours

A 2-year-old boy died after officials told Bay News 9 he was left in a vehicle for “several hours” Tuesday.
Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told Bay News 9 the boy, Jacob Manchego, 2, was “left in a hot SUV between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.”
The boy’s half-sister, Fiorella Vanessa Silva-Tello, 21, drove with the toddler on her way to work at Best Friends for Kidz child care center in the 700 block of W. Lumsden Road in Brandon, according to Bay News 9. It’s unclear if the boy was enrolled in the day care.
Silva-Tello returned from work to her SUV around 2:30 p.m. and found Jacob inside, unconscious, Bay News 9 reports. She then took him to a nearby dialysis center, called 911 and administered CPR.
Jacod later died at Brandon Regional Hospital, according to Bay News 9. It was 89 degrees in Brandon at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Charges have not been filed, but the incident is under investigation according to Bay News 9.
