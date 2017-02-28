Firefighter named grand marshal of Parrish parade

Wayne Owenby, 70, one of the founders of the Parrish Fire Department and assistant fire chief for 35 years, has been named grand marshal of the Parrish Heritage Day Parade.
“We are all very proud of Wayne. He has served his community with distinction since 1980 when the fire department was first started,” Chief Mike Johnson said Tuesday.
The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on 121st Avenue and moves north to the grounds of Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E., where the festival and chili cookoff will be held. Gates open at 11 a.m.
This year, 28 teams will be competing for the honor of making the best chili in Parrish. Over the past five years, the cookoff has raised $140,000 for charities.
“We have come a long way from ... when we started with 11 teams,” said Ben Jordan, president of the Parrish Civic Association.
The Parrish pioneer area, featuring life as it was during the founding of the village, is one of the fastest growing areas of the festival. Norma Kennedy has compiled a book called “This Old House” from columns written by Iris McClain for the Parrish Village News. The book will be for sale in the pioneer area.
Many children’s activities are planned, including bounce houses, rock climbing and train rides.
