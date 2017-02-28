Deputy shot, injured while trying to serve a warrant, suspect dead

A convicted felon is dead after officials say he shot and wounded an Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
The deputy, Sgt. Richard Stelter, 46, was serving a warrant Tuesday when he was shot in the hand, arm and other areas, according to WFTV and WKMG reports. Stelter, a 21-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, is expected to recover.
So thankful! OCSO Sgt is in stable condition at ORMC after being shot by convicted felon.— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 28, 2017
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday that Stelter is in stable condition.
The 20-year-old man who allegedly shot Stelter and has yet to be identified was shot and killed by other deputies, WKMG reports.
Just before noon, gunfire was reported in the 8500 block of South Texas Avenue near Americana Boulevard, according to WFTV.
A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told WFTV that Stelter and other deputies approached the suspect, who was in a vehicle, in an attempt to serve the warrant. The man opened fire, and four deputies fired back, killing the man, according to WFTV.
A woman, who was in the car with the suspect, suffered minor injuries, according to WKMG.
The warrant was in connection with a series of purse-snatching robberies that injured two women and a violation of probation charge, WFTV reports.
The sheriff’s office spokesperson said it “appears the actions taken by deputies were appropriate,” WFTV reports.
An @OrangeCoSheriff here at ORMC just yelled out: "He's awake" re deputy shot. #News6 pic.twitter.com/N5GsbnM7YW— Erik von Ancken (@ErikNews6) February 28, 2017
The man, officials told WFTV, had a violent history that included an attempted murder conviction when he was 17 years-old. He was also recently released from prison, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
The four deputies involved will be placed on leave, pending the result of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation — which is standard procedure, according to WFTV.
PIO headed to scene of Officer Needs Help at Texas and John Young Parkway. 5100 block Picadilly Circus CT. No phone calls. Brief at scene.— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 28, 2017
Just last month, Orlando Police Department Sgt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed in a Wal-Mart parking lot while attempting to make contact with murder suspect Markeith Loyd, who has since been charged in connection with her death. Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy Norman Lewis was killed in a crash during the manhunt for Loyd following Clayton’s death.
