Birders, landowners prepare to battle to keep the serenity at Celery Fields

A call to arms — or wings, if you will — has been signaled for local Audubon members to flock to the Sarasota County Commission meeting Wednesday while commissioners hear a rezone request to build a restaurant supply wholesaler near a beloved bird-watching park.
But it’s not just about the environment, said Sarasota Audubon conservation chair Rob Wright. It’s about finding what’s in the best interest for those who live in the vicinity.
Those against the proposal think that a proposed restaurant equipment and food supply wholesaler, less than a mile away from Celery Fields — a 360-acre refuge for the littlest yellow-tinged warblers to the mighty bald eagle — will sonically destroy the serene landscape and render the home for wildlife unsatisfactory. Also, they expect it to increase traffic, clogging up Palmer Boulevard.
In a notice recently sent to the Sarasota and Manatee chapters of the Audubon Society, they’re asking members to show up to the 9 a.m. meeting at the Sarasota County Administration Center.
“It’s up to them whether they want to speak for or against it, but it’s a preposterous plan,” said Jim Stephenson, Manatee County Audubon secretary.
Land use attorney Charles D. Bailey, representing JMDH Real Estate of Florida, LLC, is applying to rezone the 6.9 acres from “Open Use, Rural” zone, or OUR, to “Industrial, Light Manufacturing, and Warehousing” zone, or ILW. The company wants to build a Restaurant Depot, a wholesaler for restaurant equipment and food, in an empty northwest corner of the intersection at Palmer Boulevard and Apex Road.
The proposal isn’t entirely out of left field, as just north of the land is an industrial park that buts right up to the Celery Fields property line and is home to companies like Big Jim Self Storage, Symphony Salvage and R & W Distributors Inc.
Celery Fields, formerly a farm of its namesake, is owned by Sarasota County, which has worked extensively with Sarasota Audubon to make it a wildlife paradise. The giant hill that juts out from the ground serves as an exercise and recreation area for those less inclined to seek out the winged creatures in Celery Fields’ second half just south of Palmer Boulevard. It serves as the county’s main source of flood control before the water filters toward Phillippi Creek. The wetland has seen more than 217 species of birds, according to the local Audubon chapter.
But Wright hopes this meeting ends in a denial of the rezone so that they can assemble an ad-hoc committee of at least a half dozen other interested parties that would represent the interests of the landowners in the area to meet with commissioners. He said he isn’t particularly against development, although the three empty fields serve as a buffer for Celery Fields, but thinks the best use of the property should be found in the interest of the citizens and not just the government.
“It’s not just a bunch of bird-lovers,” Wright said.
Yet who but them would speak in the interest of the iridescent purple martin or the long-necked egret? Mere chirps would fall on deaf ears.
A separate proposal under county staff review from TST Ventures, LLC is seeking to fill in the southwest parcel, right across the street from the proposed wholesaler, as a recycling facility.
“To harm that in any way is going to cost the city and the county, in their shortsightedness, more money than they’re going to get for the sale of the land,” Stephenson said.
He added that the increased traffic and noise to the area could scare off wildlife. But with development growing on every corner, will the birds really be bothered?
“That’s anybody’s guess. A lot of the birds there are reclusive,” Stephenson said.
Whether or not the shoe fits is what will the board of county commissioners will have to decide, as the proposal already passed through the planning commission. In any case, the two local Audubon chapters are sticking together for the sake of the birds.
“They were there for the fight on Long Bar Pointe,” Stephenson said, in reference to the Manatee County debate on a proposed development on in West Bradenton the shore of Sarasota Bay. “We should be there for their fight.”
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
If you go
What: Sarasota County commission meeting discussing proposed rezone of land near Celery Fields
Where: Sarasota County Administrative Center, 1660 Ringling Boulevard
When: Wednesday, March 1 at 9 a.m.
