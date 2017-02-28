City and county officials clash over convention center hotel

“I just can’t let that stand,” said Manatee County Commissioner Charles Smith when his former city commission colleagues began questioning why the city was the only government entity infusing money into the new Bradenton Area Convention Center hotel proposal.
The city commission took up votes to rezone the convention center property and approve a conceptual general development plan to move the project forward. The approvals came, but not without sparks flying.
Vice Mayor Brian Williams said he found it, “very interesting” that the city was putting up $8.5 million while the county wasn’t putting any funds into the 250-room hotel scheduled to begin construction later this year.
Smith, who attended Monday night’s city commission meeting, said the city is getting plenty out of the deal, including more than 12 acres of land the county is deeding to the city and an extension of Seventh Street East to Haben Boulevard. The deal includes the land the hotel will sit on, creating an influx of tax increment funds into the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency for decades to come.
Smith touted the millions of dollars the county is investing in city projects and the fact that the project is bringing the first major hotel into Palmetto.
“Every time I fight to bring money over here, I get this thrown in my face,” Smith said. “When it does come, we are basically giving it to you. You are mixing apples and oranges here. It’s a CRA zone and you will get tax revenue that you would never get without the hotel being there.”
City officials ultimately provided the necessary approvals to move the hotel forward, but Bob Gause, of Gause and Associates engineering and design services, acknowledged the design phase is currently very fluid.
“The plan is still in flux because of drainage issues,” Gause said. “The (general development plan) is conceptual at this point because it’s changing. The last version I received was (Monday) morning.”
Allen Tusing, public works director, reminded the city commission who will ultimately benefit from the partnership.
“This is a partnership between the developer, the city and Manatee County,” he said. “It is a partnership. You aren’t approving this for someone else. You are approving it for you and the city.”
In other business Monday, the city commission
— Approved a general development plan to build a two-story, 20,000 square foot medical office building on about two acres of vacant land between Riviera Dunes Way to the south of Haben Boulevard, near the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
— Continued a public hearing on a proposed three-story, 18-unit Bonita Vista apartment complex to March 13. The commission chambers were standing room only on Monday night to hear the city’s decision and it is apparent that a fight is on the horizon.
