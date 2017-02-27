Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old Sarasota man

A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 82-year-old Sarasota man.
Francis Bailey was reported missing Monday and was last seen at his home in the area of the 1800 block of Vamo Drive in Sarasota around 11 a.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials believe he may be traveling in a silver 2013 Honda CR-V with a specialty paratrooper license plate number 550WL.
Bailey is described as standing 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has information on Bailey’s whereabouts, contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-5800 or call 911.
