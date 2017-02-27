There is still a divide between those with internet and those without. A communications company is working to close that divide.

With only 71 percent of Americans having broadband internet at home, the digital divide is still very much a reality today, according to Charter Communications’ director of government and community.
“Closing the digital divide will improve literacy, social mobility, economic quality and economic growth,” Leah Brown said at a roundtable discussion Monday at the Manatee Performing Arts Center in Bradenton. “Internet is no longer a luxury. It’s really a necessity.”
During Monday’s discussion titled “Broadband Adoption and the Digital Divide: Challenges and Opportunities for Manatee,” Charter Communications announced Spectrum Internet Assist, which will deliver high-speed broadband service for low-income families and seniors. Launching Tuesday, the service will cost $14.99 per month and be available to families with students who participate in the National School Lunch Program or seniors who are 65 and older who receive Supplemental Security Income program benefits.
“I’m just so thrilled that Charter has made the commitment to continue that important work in the local community and not only continue it but improve it,” Brown said.
While internet is available in many public places in Manatee County, including parks in Palmetto, this is a tremendous help to the community, said Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant, who was one of the panelists.
“To move it one step closer to have it available in the homes, I think is monumental but really, really fantastic direction to go in,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a great, great opportunity for the residents of Manatee County.”
Bryant was one of the six panelists at Monday’s discussion, which also included Ava Ehde, Manatee County library services manager; Mary Glass, Manatee Education Foundation executive director; Diana Greene, Manatee Schools superintendent; Maribeth Phillips, Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee CEO; and Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston.
For Manatee County seniors, opening up broadband gives seniors “a whole avenue of connectivity,” Phillips said.
“For our population, it’s becoming a necessity,” she said. “Everything is on the internet and if you are an isolated, home-bound senior, this is your connection to the world.”
Without internet access, residents lose out on a lot of opportunities provided through the internet, Bryant said.
“There is such a broad spectrum of opportunities that would be missed without this availability and especially for those areas that are more low income, in some instances even transient that could access these programs,” she said.
While the Spectrum Internet Assist program is for low-income families and seniors, millennials also need some help with pricing and access, Poston said.
“Technology is such a big part of what the millennials do,” he said. “We need to make sure that they can get the access economically to develop the economy that they are trying to develop.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
