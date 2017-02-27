Bob Bartz remembered at luncheon in Bradenton

During Monday's Charter Communications luncheon, Bob Bartz, president of Manatee Chamber of Commerce who died Sunday, was remembered.
Crime

Man tries to fight off armed robbers

The Hollywood, Florida, Police Department is looking for a pair of crooks who ambushed a man outside of a bank in the city on Feb. 5, 2017. The victim tried to fight off the robbers but fled. The crooks stole the man's the 2002 Ford Explorer and then dumped the car a few days later.

Crime

Shooting caught on video

Surveillance video of a shooting in Miami Gardens last Thursday. The victim was shot and killed and had his chain stolen. Police are still looking for a suspect.

Health News

Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

Exercise is one of the keys to preventing heart disease, the number one killer of both men and women in the United States. Dr. Steven Nissen, a Cleveland Clinic cardiologist, weighs in on a new Cleveland Clinic survey that shows Americans are confused about exercise related to heart health.

