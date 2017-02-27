Bob Bartz remembered at luncheon in Bradenton

Hawaii is America's healthiest state, Californians keep their smoking to a minimum and Kansas saw the largest increase in obesity in the 2016 America's Health Rankings Report from The United Health Foundation.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify five people who were involved in felony criminal mischief on Feb. 5 (Super Bowl Sunday) in the 5200 block of Riverview Boulevard. One of the suspects was wearing a jersey for Tom Brady of the New England Patriots.
The Hollywood, Florida, Police Department is looking for a pair of crooks who ambushed a man outside of a bank in the city on Feb. 5, 2017. The victim tried to fight off the robbers but fled. The crooks stole the man's the 2002 Ford Explorer and then dumped the car a few days later.
Exercise is one of the keys to preventing heart disease, the number one killer of both men and women in the United States. Dr. Steven Nissen, a Cleveland Clinic cardiologist, weighs in on a new Cleveland Clinic survey that shows Americans are confused about exercise related to heart health.