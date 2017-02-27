Boy, 11, ejected from car after Palmetto crash

An 11-year-old boy was ejected from a car after a crash Sunday that left a Bradenton man and his three passengers from Palmetto with serious to critical injuries.
Around 9 p.m., the 33-year-old driver was southbound on Bayshore Road approaching U.S. 41. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, in 2006 Chrysler 300 were a 33-year-old woman, a 13-year old girl and a 11-year-old boy.
The driver didn’t follow the slight bend in the road, going onto the right shoulder, over the steel guardrail and overturning across U.S. 41, FHP said in a press release.
The 11-year-old boy was ejected from the car onto southbound U.S. 41 lanes, according to FHP. Neither child was wearing their seatbelt, and it’s unknown if the adults were wearing seatbelts.
The crash was not alcohol related, according to FHP. The driver and the 11-year-old had critical injuries, and the 33-year-old woman and the 13-year-old had serious injuries.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments