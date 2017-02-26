Protestors say Congressman Vern Buchanan is ‘M.I.A.’

Chanting, “M.I.A., M.I.A., M.I.A.” and holding signs like, “Single Payer 4 All,” and “Don’t Mess with My ACA,” about 100 men and women protested Sunday outside of Congressman Vern Buchanan’s gated community on Longboat Key, saying the representative isn’t listening to their concerns.
The protestors, who gathered at 201 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key at 1:30 p.m. and chanted and used loud speakers to get their message of discontent across, want Buchanan to host a town hall meeting to talk about many issues, but especially health care and the Affordable Care Act.
Many drivers who swept past on the busy Gulf of Mexico Drive blared their horns in support and made V signs with their fingers. A few drivers yelled out, “Trump Power” or “Go Trump,” but they were in the minority.
Buchanan did not show up during the protest nor did any of his staff.
Sunday’s protest was the idea of Doreen Dupont, a retired Sarasota doctor who said she did it because Buchanan ignored “Stand Up Fight Back SRQ,” a health care rally Dupont also created, which was held Saturday.
“I invited the Congressman and, if he wasn’t available, I invited him to send a surrogate to come speak, which I thought was an honor,” Dupont said Sunday.
“His district director said that he and his staff were unavailable and that his representative had met with us before,” Dupont said. “I felt snubbed and I believe he left the country to hide from us. There’s a sentiment that our representatives are missing in action, and I believe that he is.”
Sura Charlier, of Bradenton, heard about Sunday’s protest through Move On and social media.
“I have never attended a protest before,” Charlier said. “But I was moved to attend this protest because I feel it is the responsibility of our elected officials to hold Town Halls, hear the opinions and needs and desires of their constituents and represent them. And what I have heard from Marco Rubio and Buchanan is that they will represent the needs of those they were elected by. What happens to the little less than half who did not vote for them? Do they just wait four years or six years or eight years. No!”
