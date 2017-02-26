Local

February 26, 2017 1:06 PM

Ambulance driver cited in two-vehicle crash on Manatee Avenue

Herald staff report

An ambulance driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on Manatee Avenue, according to a release from the Bradenton Police Department.

A Manatee County EMS ambulance was entering Manatee Avenue East from a side street when the driver failed to yield the right of way and was hit by a civilian vehicle, according to BPD. The driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution, the release stated.

The crash occurred in the 200 block of Manatee Avenue East.

According to BPD, the ambulance was not responding to an emergency call and did not have a patient on board at the time of the crash.

