Ambulance driver cited in two-vehicle crash on Manatee Avenue

An ambulance driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on Manatee Avenue, according to a release from the Bradenton Police Department.
A Manatee County EMS ambulance was entering Manatee Avenue East from a side street when the driver failed to yield the right of way and was hit by a civilian vehicle, according to BPD. The driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution, the release stated.
The crash occurred in the 200 block of Manatee Avenue East.
According to BPD, the ambulance was not responding to an emergency call and did not have a patient on board at the time of the crash.
