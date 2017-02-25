Victim in double murder-suicide was ex-wife of shooter

BRANDON The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office continued its investigation Saturday of a double murder-suicide that occurred Friday morning at a home on Hickory Creek Drive.
Detectives responded to the home in the afternoon for a welfare check and found three adults —two women and one male — dead from gunshot wounds inside the home.
The sheriff’s office held a press conference Saturday afternoon with updates on what occurred.
Officials identified the deceased as Samara Routenber, Lisa Fuillerat and Vincente Fuillerat.
Lisa and Vincente Fuillerat were going through a divorce, officials said. When she didn’t show up to court that day, her lawyer alerted authorities.
According to officials, the two women were living together as a couple, and Vincente Fuillerat broke in to their home Friday around 6:30 a.m. with the intent to kill them.
Officials said detectives discovered a note at the scene of the crime, confirming Vincente Fuillerat’s plan to murder the couple and then kill himself.
They said he was caught on surveillance camera getting out of a car with a shotgun.
During the news conference, officials said that gunfire was exchanged inside the home and that Vincente Fuillerat was struck a couple of times but was wearing a bullet-resistant vest.
According to officials, Vincente Fuillerat was arrested and charged in 2015 for aggravated battery. He had been on probation for 36 months.
Officials also said that Lisa Fuillerat and Routenber both worked at Lake Gibson Middle School in Polk County.
Lisa Fuillerat was a sixth-grade math teacher, and Routenber was the assistant principal.
The principal of Lake Gibson Middle School, Alain Douge, sent out the following statement Saturday regarding their deaths:
“The deaths of Samara and Lisa have left us absolutely devastated. A school is like a large extended family. Samara and Lisa were loving members of the Lake Gibson Middle family. They were committed to helping students grow in knowledge and character.
Samara was an assistant principal who was hardworking and very intelligent. She oversaw the guidance department. She was kind and caring to students and fellow colleagues.
Lisa was a skilled teacher who would find ways to help her students struggling to understand complex mathematical problems. She was incredible in the classroom. Her students loved her very much, and her passion for education was obvious to anyone who knew her.
They will be greatly missed, and we pray for their loved ones.”
