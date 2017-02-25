New additions to the old ballpark. LECOM Park saw spring training baseball return.

Songs blast around the ballpark’s multiple speakers while the fresh air gets sprinkled with the buttery aroma of popping popcorn and hot dogs spin around on a rolling grill.
Baseball is back.
New additions, like a video board in left center field, metal detectors for added security at the park’s entrance and the park’s name change, gave Saturday’s Grapefruit League home opener between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles a little different feel.
But that didn’t change what’s happened since 1969: Pirates spring training baseball games at the former McKechnie Field, now called LECOM Park, at the corner of 17th Avenue West and Ninth Street West in Bradenton.
“The way the ballpark was designed purely from a fan’s perspective, getting our fans closer to the players and the playing surface,” Pirates senior director of Florida and Dominican Republic operations Jeff Podobnik said. “So everything is so intimate here. ... When the popcorn’s popping, you smell it. When the hot dogs are being cooked and the grill stand is frying up, you can’t beat it. And with the Florida sun here, it’s beautiful.”
Guns N’ Roses’ hit rock song, “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” wound down just as the countdown was concluding for non-season ticket holders to gain entry.
One couple, Jack and Donna Eichner, are Pittsburgh natives. They’ve been fans going back to the days of Roberto Clemente and Bill Mazeroski and watched games at the old Three Rivers Stadium in their hometown.
“Since I’ve been able to get a ticket, get a bus and I’d be at Three Rivers Stadium wherever we could get in at,” Donna Eichner said. “My girlfriend and I saw Roberto Clemente’s 3,000th hit. ... We loved it.”
Saturday’s trip to LECOM Park marked an earlier than usual time for them to arrive in Florida to catch the Buccos.
The Eichners come to the Sunshine State for a month, and this year’s spring slate began in February for the first time for them.
One thing that was surprising on this Saturday was seeing the name LECOM plastered around the park that was renamed on Feb. 10 in a 15-year naming rights deal with the medical school based in Pennsylvania, which has a campus in Lakewood Ranch.
“I saw that LECOM,” Jack Eichner said. “I thought I was at McKechnie.”
Parrish resident Chip Kuhrts already knew the park changed its name from McKechnie Field.
He’s a season ticket holder. He also has season tickets to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Kuhrts just loves his baseball.
Wearing a Pirates hat with a Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series champion T-shirt might seem out of place for most, but Kuhrts has a reasonable explanation.
Originally from Valparaiso, Ind., Kuhrts is a big-time Cubs fan. Arriving on the Suncoast about 35 years ago, he took the baseball he could get.
That meant seeing the Cincinnati Reds when they were at Sarasota’s Ed Smith Stadium before they relocated their springs to Arizona.
But it’s also meant a short ride over to LECOM Park for Pirates games.
“I love baseball, and of course the Pirates are here,” Kuhrts said. “They’re our closest team. So I come and I follow the Pirates for spring training.”
Kuhrts is such an avid baseball fan that he witnessed Game 6 of last fall’s World Series in Cleveland. The Cubs won that game to avoid elimination before winning the franchise’s first World Series since 1908 with a dramatic, extra-inning Game 7 victory.
“I spent the other games in Wrigleyville watching them on the TV screens,” Kuhrts said. “Very excited.”
Whether it was Kuhrts, the Eichners or the rest of the 4,725 fans that took in Saturday’s opener, baseball is back in Bradenton.
Play ball!
