A 6-year-old boy made a life-saving call. When he didn’t remember his address, the 911 operator had to act fast

A 6-year-old boy jumped into action Monday when his mother passed out and was having trouble.
Xavier Henderson picked up the phone and called 911 — just like he had practiced with his mom before — but when the operator asked for his address, he said he didn’t know it.
Angela Wilder, the Manatee County 911 dispatcher who answered Xavier’s call, realized it was an emergency, according to Jacob Saur, chief of emergency communications for Manatee County Department of Public Safety.
“Our mom is not feeling good and she can’t breathe,” the youngster said Monday in the 911 call.
Saur said the 911 center doesn’t get exact locations when calls come from cell phones, so Wilder had to work quickly to get an accurate address.
Wilder asked him to read the address from a piece of mail, when Xavier said he would read the numbers from the house.
“It was super important I get the right address from him because I wasn't sure the estimated address would be the right one,” Wilder said in a message to the Bradenton Herald. “Xavier was really calm and very brave and listened to my instructions. He was a rock star.”
“It’s because Xavier was a good listener, and Angie’s experience as a telecommunicator that his mother was able to get the help she needed. We are very proud of both of them,” Saur said.
Xavier’s mother, Vivien Henderson, said as a single mother to Xavier and his 4-year-old sister, she wants her children to be prepared. The family has practiced calling 911 on a fake phone before, she said.
Henderson added that Xavier knows his address, but she thinks with the pressure of the situation, he simply forgot.
When she realized what happened, she was proud of her children and how calm they were in the face of an emergency.
“The first thing I wanted to do was hug him and told him how proud I was of him,” Henderson said. “As a single mom, you just want your kids to know what to do.”
Xavier met Wilder on Wednesday and got to see the Manatee County Emergency Communications Center. Henderson said it was a learning experience for him and he got to ask a lot of questions.
“It’s not often we get to meet our callers, so this was a pretty neat experience,” Wilder said.
Henderson said she is feeling better and is back to work. She explained that she was severely dehydrated, which caused her body to “shut down” that day.
