Rep. Joe Gruters throws support behind Rubonia and opioid funding requests

In his first legislative session, Rep. Joe Gruters says he wants to do everything he can for Manatee County, which means trying to secure funding for the county government’s two top issues.
Gruters is the House sponsor for Manatee County’s two funding requests —$2.8 million for a Rubonia stormwater drainage project in House Bill 2359 and $500,000 for an Opioid Addiction Recovery Peer Pilot Program in House Bill 2641.
“They address two important issues and two important needs of the community right now,” Gruters said Friday.
Residents in Rubonia, which is tucked off U.S. 41 between Palmetto and Interstate 275, have been asking for sidewalks, improved drainage and other improvements for years.
“The project will alleviate flooding in an economically disadvantaged community largely populated by elderly residents on fixed incomes,” the appropriations project request filed Feb. 1 by Gruters states. “It will also improve water quality discharge into Terra Ceia Bay, an aquatic preserve designed as an Outstanding Florida Water by the State of Florida. The sidewalk construction portion of the project will be the County’s responsibility with County funds.”
Flooding is an issue in Rubonia, Gruters said.
“They can really use the help to put in a new system that will benefit the community because of the age and condition of the existing system,” he said.
The total project cost is $3.1 million, with the county contributing $300,000. If funding is secured, the project will be completed by Oct. 31, 2019.
“Rubonia residents have asked for the County’s assistance with flooding conditions on multiple occasions during public meetings of the County Commission,” according to the project request. “Their pleas have been well chronicled in local newspapers, most recently the December 16th article of the Bradenton Herald.”
Gruters’ second sponsored appropriations project request for Manatee County is for the Opioid-focused Recovery “Peer Coach” Pilot Program, which would be used to help addicts recover.
“To implement the evidence-based practice of community-based Peer Coaching utilizing a professional workforce of individuals who have achieved recovery from a substance abuse disorder,” the appropriations project request filed Feb. 6 by Gruters states. “Peer Coaches will use their recovery experience to mitigate further adverse outcomes while simultaneously enhancing positive treatment outcomes associated with opioid addiction/dependence.”
With what is looking like a difficult budget year in Tallahassee, Gruters has been “extremely receptive and helpful to the county’s request here,” Manatee County spokesman Nick Azzara said.
“It’s good to know we are being represented by someone who is responsive and cares about these requests,” Azzara said.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
