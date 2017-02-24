Businesses hope city’s nightlife will improve with new noise rules

Some of Bradenton’s entertainment businesses are taking a wait-and-see approach to what the city decides with its newly proposed noise ordinance that would raise decibel levels and eliminate amplified music restrictions.
The city is only required to hold one public hearing on the ordinance but to garner as much public input as possible, two public hearings have been scheduled, on March 8 and March 22.
As of now, there aren’t many establishments that have outdoor music, but some businesses say it’s because of the current restrictions that limits decibel levels to 65 after 10 p.m. for amplified music. The city is proposing to lift those restrictions and raise the overall decibel levels from 75 to 80 with no time restrictions.
The new ordinance also would require that decibels be read from the complainant’s property and not the business, essentially allowing even higher levels.
Rayma Stowe, owner of Clancy’s Irish Pub at 6218 Cortez Road West, is taking a cautious approach as to how or if the new ordinance would benefit her business. Clancy’s has outdoor music seven days a week until 10 p.m., and holds one indoor show every Friday night.
“We have and will continue to follow whatever guidelines are established by the city,” Stowe said. “I’m not sure how it would impact how we do things, but I’m curious to see what the city does.”
Stowe said she would like to see her outdoor entertainment go later than 10 p.m., but that it’s more important to be a good neighbor. The bar is adjacent to a residential area.
“Honestly, I don’t think we’ll change anything for now because 10 p.m. is already late enough,” she said. “I think it’s important that we do everything we can to get along with everyone.”
Motorworks Brewing, on Ninth Street West, has been pushing for change, at one time, saying it may be necessary to move to another city.
I’m tired of watching an overflow of traffic heading over the Skyway Bridge to St. Pete after 10 p.m. when those customers could stay in Bradenton.
Motorworks Brewing cofounder Frank Tschida
Motorworks cofounder Frank Tschida said the biggest problem all along was the amplified noise restrictions after 10 p.m.
“I understand where they were going with that ordinance at the time, but it wasn’t really thought through,” Tschida said. “And if you look at the one person who complains every night about us, it’s someone that lives in what is a commercial building and there has never been any kind of segregation in the ordinance between commercial, industrial or residential.”
Tschida said he isn’t sure yet if 15 decibels is going to make a difference but it’s a start. He said Motorworks can rearrange some things in the beer garden and has looked at various options for sound mitigation.
“I’m not trying to be a bad neighbor,” he said. “But on the other side, I’m trying to make a dollar and I’m tired of watching an overflow of traffic heading over the Skyway Bridge to St. Pete after 10 p.m. when those customers could stay in Bradenton.”
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
