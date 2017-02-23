Alex Marr’s mother said she was calm after finding her son dead due to shock as she ‘tried to harness the situation’

Alexander Marr’s mother told a Manatee County jury Thursday afternoon that she was in shock after she found her 4-year-old son dead but remained calm and unemotional as she “tried to harness the situation.”
Dianna Marr had been awake for nearly three hours before she checked on the boy, who had been vomiting until early that same morning.
“I just thought he was exhausted from being sick the night before,” Marr offered as an explanation for not going in earlier or finding it unusual he was not awake yet.
Marr, who is standing trial for a manslaughter charge in connection to his death, testified for about two hours, at times showing no emotion and other times laughing or sobbing.
Assistant State Attorney Garrett Franzen questioned why she was aggressive to deputies responding to the home and blocked the door to her bedroom. Marr said it was not in an effort to protect her live-in boyfriend, Trevor Cardarelle, who she had pushed inside.
“I’m not protecting Trevor, because he killed my son, not me,” Marr said.
Franzen asked why she never went over to consult her now 9-year-old daughter or check on her once outside the home.
“She was in the cop car, and I knew she was OK,” Marr said.
Franzen referred to previous testimony when Marr said there was no need to bother her daughter. Then she asked: “Even though she just found her brother dead?”
On April 12, 2015, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the duplex in the 700 block of 59th Avenue Terrace West, where Alexander lived with Marr, 34, and Cardarelle, 27, after Alexander was found unresponsive.
The boy died on his fourth birthday.
Alexander’s death was later ruled a homicide after an autopsy and the investigation revealed the boy died after being beaten about the head and torso, leaving him with a fractured skull, brain trauma and a lacerated liver.
Marr is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child 18 years old or younger by culpable negligence. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison.
Both sides have already concluded presenting their evidence, and the case is expected to go to the jury Friday after closing arguments.
During Marr’s testimony Thursday, defense attorney Daphney Branham asked about testimony from law enforcement that said she was laughing outside the home with Cardarelle.
“I don’t remember laughing,” Marr said. “I don’t know why I was laughing. Maybe because I was grieving. Maybe it was nervous laughter.”
Marr also said during her testimony that she didn’t notice Alexander’s body covered in bruises or abrasions when she discovered him dead. Nor did she understand why Cardarelle was “freaking out” when she told him Alexander was dead, as she remained calm, she said.
“I was trying to understand how my son went from being sick to being dead,” Marr said.
Alexander died from a blow to his head, a medical examiner testified Thursday morning, because he didn’t live long enough to bleed to death from his other injuries.
Had he not suffered a blow to the head, without medical care — which Alexander never got — the boy would have bled to death because of a laceration to his liver caused by another blow to his little body.
“I don’t think he bled to death, so that leaves me with a lethal brain injury,” said Dr. Robert Pfalzgraf.
Jurors watched as Pfalzgraf mapped out the dozens of bruises and abrasions on a diagram that covered Alexander’s body at the time of his death.
The jury of four women and three men, including one alternate, had a look of shock after observing a photo of Alexander’s skull.
None of Alexander’s injuries showed any indication that they were in any stage of healing, according to Pfalzgraf.
The boy had to have suffered at least two high-force blows to his head, to sustain the injuries he did, including a complex skull fracture, according to Dr. Sally Smith’s testimony. Smith, a pediatrician and medical director of the child protection team of Pinellas County, was asked to assist detectives during the investigation to answer questions the autopsy hadn’t been able to.
“It’s certainly possible,” the boy could have survived the brain injury had he got medical attention immediately, Smith said.
Swelling found in his brain indicated to her that Alexander had not died instantly after receiving the fatal blow.
“Clearly in the absence of medical attention he died,” Smith said.
Cardarelle had also charged been with aggravated manslaughter by culpable negligence, but the jury in his case in October found him guilty of a lesser charge of culpable negligence. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and given credit for time served.
