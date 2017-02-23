Alex Marr’s mother said she was calm after finding her son dead due to shock as she ‘tried to harness the situation’

1:32 Hundreds enjoy food, music, drinks at Grilled Cheese Fest in Palmetto Pause

1:55 Public comment was heard Tuesday night on Holmes Beach speed limit change

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:47 Manatee wrestling's Andrew Gugliemini discusses Canes' depth

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

1:51 Rubonia Mardi Gras to return Saturday

0:17 Giraffe enjoys kicking ball at Tucson Zoo

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

6:41 Taking on Trump’s travel ban