His mom wasn’t breathing, but he didn’t know his address. He called 911 for help

When his mom passed out and stopped breathing, a 6-year-old boy worked quickly to get help.
Xavier Henderson called 911, but when the operator asked for his address, he didn’t know it, according to FOX 13.
Angela Wilder, the Manatee County 911 dispatcher who answered Henderson’s call, told FOX 13 she realized it was an emergency when she heard the tone of Henderson’s voice.
“Our mom is not feeling good and she can’t breath,” Henderson said in the 911 recording obtained by FOX 13.
Wilder asked him to read the numbers off the front of his house and worked with his sister, 4-year-old Jazlyn, to get information about where they lived, according to FOX 13.
“It was super important to make sure I had the correct location because if I don’t have the correct location, EMS might have shown up at somebody else’s door stop,” Wilder told FOX 13.
Henderson told FOX 13 it wasn’t hard, all he had to do was listen to the 911 operator.
“I followed the steps,” Henderson said to reporters.
Minutes later, first responders arrived.
“To be honest, I didn’t know they were 6 and 4 when I met them,” Deputy Carmine Luper told FOX 13. “They were children. They were smaller, but just how calm they were, and how articulate they were about a lot of things, I was very surprised to hear their ages.”
The boy’s actions even impressed Wilder, who said to FOX 13 she “couldn’t have asked for a better caller.” Henderson and Wilder met in person Wednesday.
Now, Henderson has one proud mom, who is feeling better, FOX 13 reports.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
