Crowdfunding page created to help cover medical costs of injured high-wire performers

After five performers fell rehearsing an eight-man high-wire pyramid stunt Feb. 8, the show went on, but so did the medical expenses for the injured.
Nik Wallenda and his high-wire performance troupe, which included members of his family, was rehearsing for the opening of Circus Sarasota. The show opened just two days after the fall, and Wallenda’s act went on as the finale as scheduled.
Thursday, the verified Nik Wallenda Facebook page posted a link to a crowdfunding website created to assist with medical costs for those who fell. His official Twitter page also tweeted a link to the site. Two of the injured performers included his sister, Lijana, and aunt, Rietta.
A spokesperson with Wallendas Inc. verified the authenticity of the account in an email to the Bradenton Herald.
Wallenda’s post said “many” people have reached out looking for opportunities to cover the injured performer’s expenses, so the YouCaring page, “Help Our Injured Performers Return to the Ring,” was created. The funds will be routed through the Nik Wallenda Family Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, according to the post.
The fundraising goal for the page is $100,000.
“Any funds collected above and beyond the expenses of the injured performers will be distributed to a similar cause assisting injured performers from the circus arts,” the crowdfunding page reads.
As of approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, the crowdfunding page raised more than $2,000 and had been shared more than 500 times.
In his Facebook post, Wallenda thanked those who reached out to his family with “words of encouragement and prayer,” and support. He ended the note with his phrase, “Never give up.”
Thank you again for all the love and support that has been given to my family. We love you all! #NeverGiveUp— Nik Wallenda (@NikWallenda) February 23, 2017
