Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments will change country living

The Hollywood, Florida, Police Department is looking for a pair of crooks who ambushed a man outside of a bank in the city on Feb. 5, 2017. The victim tried to fight off the robbers but fled. The crooks stole the man's the 2002 Ford Explorer and then dumped the car a few days later.
Exercise is one of the keys to preventing heart disease, the number one killer of both men and women in the United States. Dr. Steven Nissen, a Cleveland Clinic cardiologist, weighs in on a new Cleveland Clinic survey that shows Americans are confused about exercise related to heart health.
On a tour of the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center Jan.31, 2017, reporters from the Miami Herald heard a detainee wailing and raging from behind closed doors, inside of his cell. The teen is 17-year-old Keishan Ross, an intellectually-impaired youth who is locked in a legal limbo with few options on where he can go. Nearly three weeks following the tour, Keishan is still being held at the detention center.
The 52nd Annual Charity Antiques, Vintage and Collectible Market is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The event is sponsored by Service Club of Manatee County.