Manatee County Search and Rescue receives cameras, protective equipment in grant award

Manatee County Search and Rescue was one of three recipients of grant awards for new equipment Thursday thanks to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
Firehouse Subs restaurants raise money for the foundation through donation canisters, “rounding up” for donations and other efforts, according to a release. “Rounding up” consists of customers being offered to round their meal cost up to the nearest dollar amount, and the difference goes toward the foundation.
Through the grant award, the MSCAR received two thermal imaging cameras, helmets, and gloves. The cameras, according to a release on the donation, will be used to detect body heat and hot spots in burning buildings.
The $19,814 grant award was received by MCSAR at a Firehouse Subs, located at 2710 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa Thursday morning.
In a Facebook post, the MCSAR thanked Firehouse Subs for the donation.
“The cameras will have significant benefits while searching areas for missing persons or post disaster incidents while the (personal protective equipment) will keep our personnel safe,” the post read in part.
Tampa Fire Rescue Station 13 and Clearwater Central Catholic High School also received grant awards at the ceremony Thursday, according to the release. Between all three recipients, Firehouse Subs donated more than $57,000 for equipment.
