Less than a week left to file a property tax exemption for 2017

If you bought a new Manatee County residence in 2016 or are not already receiving an exemption, there are only a few days left to file for a property tax exemption.
March 1 is the 2017 Property Tax Exemption filing deadline.
“This includes homestead, low income seniors, disability, widow’s and widower’s exemptions,” according to an announcement from the Manatee County Property Appraiser.
To file, the applicant must be a permanent Florida resident as of Jan. 1, 2017.
“The property has to be owned and occupied by the owner(s) as of January 1, 2017,” according to the announcement.
Homestead exemptions can be filed at manateepao.com or in person at 915 Fourth Ave. W., Bradenton. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
