Are you a millennial? Here’s a weeklong event for you

Manatee County’s millennial conference is returning for a second year.
Manatee Millennial Movement will host the MCon2017 Millennial Conference, which is a follow-up to last year’s #4Progress Millennial Conference, on March 26 through April 1.
“We want to develop our county’s future leaders and have them take ownership in their community,” Ogden Clark, one of the event organizers, said in a news release. “We also hope to highlight some of the great activities, spots and groups that exist in our community.”
The conference will address topics including housing, networking, financial stability, entrepreneurship and how to take ownership in the community, according to the release.
“We’ve had an extremely positive response from our past events, but it is vital to keep the discussion going,” Robert Barto, event co-organizer, said in the release. “Momentum continues to build. We are taking community feedback and engaging across all generations to make this the best MCON yet.”
To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mcon-2017-tickets-31071686250?aff=es2.
MCon2017 Millennial Conference schedule
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, March 26: Cyclovia Bradenton, an event which will include bike rodeo, zumba and bike path. The event will close 57th Avenue West between 26th Street West and 34th Street West to cars.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 30: MCon 2017 at State College of Florida Gymnasium, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton.
- 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 30: Sip and Social sponsored by Manatee Young Professionals at Darwin’s Brewing Co., 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton.
- 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 31: Realize Bradenton’s Music in the Park at the Riverwalk Amphitheater.
- 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1: MCon2017 Day of Service at Lincoln Middle School, 305 17th St. E., Palmetto.
