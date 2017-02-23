It started 37 years ago as her birthday party. Now after a two-year hiatus, the Rubonia Mardi Gras is back.

In what started as a birthday party for Luann Topp in 1980, the Rubonia Mardi Gras has only fallen on the Rubonia resident’s birthday once and Saturday is no exception.
“The Mardi Gras is like a big birthday party to me,” said Topp, who turned 72 on Feb. 17. “We’ve been doing it every year in honor of my birthday since 1980.”
The signs leading into Rubonia call it the “Home of the Mardi Gras and, after a two-year hiatus from the full parade, the event will make its return this Saturday.
“It’s wonderful,” Topp said of the Rubonia/Terra Ceia Mardi Gras’ return. “We so didn’t want it to die out.”
The event, which had been put on annually for more than 35 years, had been canceled mostly because of financial reasons. But the D.L. Randall Foundation is bringing back the event this year.
“The community of Rubonia seems to be really, really overwhelmed with a sense of excitement and overwhelmed with pride,” said Derrick Randall, a Rubonia native who is the founder of the D.L. Randall Foundation. “I think it was a great thing for us to get this back up and moving.”
Ruby Begonia’s birthday party
While a celebration of Topp’s birthday, it has only fallen on her birthday Feb. 17 once. That was in 1984 for the fourth Mardi Gras.
“They won’t let me forget that it started for my birthday,” Topp said sitting in the kitchen of her Rubonia home. “I will go through town in clown face and funny clothes and thank everyone for coming to my party.”
While Topp dresses as the clown “Ruby Begonia” for the Mardi Gras, it was not something she did for the first Mardi Gras in 1980. But after taking a clown course, Topp had to pick a name.
“It just seemed like an appropriate name,” she said, adding that some people call her Ruby.
On Tuesday afternoon, Topp along with her son, James Oliver, were working on this year’s float — a Yellow Submarine. Since the float was used in previous parades, the two were working on touching up the float and preparing it for Saturday’s event.
Topp plans on sitting atop the submarine during the parade route along Bayshore Road as the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” plays.
“It’s fun,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun. We get a lot of creative people who come up with homemade costumes and floats.”
For Topp, her favorite part is turning onto Bayshore Road under the Interstate 275 overpass going into Rubonia.
“We see these massive crowds of people that have come out for a good time and what I like best about it is we set a good example for the whole world,” she said. “We have rednecks and the trailer parkers and the senior citizens and the blacks and the Hispanics and the Caucasians and everybody gets together and has a good time without any problems. ... There is a sea of people. I hope it’s that way again this year.”
The return of the Mardi Gras
It is important that somebody else is now organizing the Rubonia Mardi Gras, Topp said.
“It’s time for the young people to take over,” she said. “It’s time for them to do it.”
The first Mardi Gras was “much, much smaller” than the event has been in recent years, Topp said.
“Over the years, it began to get bigger and bigger,” she said. “Eventually it got too big and required traffic directing and stuff like that. It’s just amazing. We never expected this. It just got bigger and bigger.”
Since Saturday marks the official return of the Mardi Gras, Topp said they don’t know what to expect this year.
“It’s a start to get it going again,” she said.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, the parade with at least 20 confirmed floats will take place on Bayshore Road before the event returns to the grounds of the Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E., from noon to 6 p.m. The event’s entertainment will be DJ Hurricane from 94.1 as well as Jah Movement Reggae Band, which will be closing out the event.
People should come to Saturday’s event to see the way people are supposed to treat each other, Topp said.
“It’s just such an outgoing, friendly community and everybody gets along,” she said. “People dress up to come to watch the parade. They wear funny costumes and funny hats and they throw beads to us and candy and we throw beads to them and candy. Even if they aren’t up to being in the parade, they participate in their own way alongside the road.”
The Mardi Gras represents the essence of Rubonia, Randall said.
“A small city with a big heart,” he said.
In Rubonia, people grow up and stay because there is no other place they’d rather be, Topp said.
“When I saw Rubonia, I knew I found my home,” said Topp, who has lived in Rubonia for 40 years. “It is a great place. It’s just so beautiful and peaceful and uncity like. The people are so friendly and nice.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
If you go: Rubonia/Terra Ceia Mardi Gras
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the parade at 11 a.m. along Bayshore Road
- Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E.
- Free
