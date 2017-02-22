After showers Wednesday, early numbers show less than an inch of rain

Though rain showers popped up throughout the day, Manatee County saw less than an inch of rain Wednesday, early reports show.
Depending on what area of Manatee County the measurements were taken, there was somewhere between 0.37 inches and 0.95 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) water data site, updated around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The Manatee River near Myakka Head gage saw the most rainfall in the last 24 hours, measuring at 0.95 inches, while the Ward Lake gage saw just 0.37 inches.
Since Feb. 18, USGS data shows the Manatee River near Myakka Head gage has measured nearly 1.4 inches of precipitation.
Bay News 9 reports that Bradenton got 0.38 inches of rainfall as of 9:10 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service predicts a partly sunny day Thursday with a high near 76 degrees and a low of around 64, and a sunny Friday with highs near 80, but no mention of rain.
There may be some scattered showers through the morning, but expect Friday to be dry, according to Bay News 9.
