Spring Farm Tour date, itinerary announced

The Spring Farm Tour hosted by the Manatee River Soil and Water Conservation District will be held on March 10.
The annual farm tour has several planned stops, including Earthbox Garden Center for a closer look at the locally developed Earthbox container growing system; Jones Potato Farm for a tour of the potato packing house and potato production; Taylor Cattle & Citrus to visit a citrus grove and also learn about cattle production; Lipman Produce, America’s largest field tomato grower; and FPL Parrish Power Plant to learn about the conventional and solar power operations. Lunch will be at the Dry Prairie Baptist Church in Duette.
Participants should wear appropriate footwear for potentially rough terrain and dress appropriately for the weather.
The cost for the day is $45 per person. Cost includes charter bus transportation, a snack and lunch. Reservations are required via gail.somodi@fl.nacdnet.net or by calling Gail Somodi, tour coordinator, in the USDA-NRCS Manasota Service Center at 941-444-3142. The tour departs from the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto.
