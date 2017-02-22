Are scientists one step closer to answering the question of are we alone in the universe? Area expert excitedly says yes.

One astronomy professor is looking to change his lesson plans for classes this week after the announcement of the discovery of a star and its seven Earth-sized planets.
“It’s a very dynamic field, with new discoveries all the time, it makes it fun to teach,” said Craig Joseph, professor of astronomy and planetarium director at St. Petersburg College.
On Wednesday, NASA and Belgian researchers announced the planets orbit a dwarf star named Trappist-1 about 40 light years, or about 235 trillion miles, from Earth, according to the New York Times.
Three of the exoplanets — planets outside our solar system — are in an area that means they could have water and possibly life, according to the Associated Press. The star they orbit, Trappist-1, is barely the size of Jupiter.
Joseph feels this discovery shows science is one step closer to answering the age-old question: Are we alone in the universe?
There is still much work to be done before that’s determined. Joseph notes that while technology has come a long way, the general public is still not likely to see pictures of the newly discovered planets for a while. He hopes within the next decade, scientists can learn more about the atmosphere surrounding some of the planets.
One thing Jonathan Sabin, president of the Local Group of Deep Sky Observers (LGDSO) in the Sarasota and Bradenton area, believes is when scientists talk about discoveries like this, the distance is difficult for people to grasp. Forty light years, he said, is fairly close — but taking a one-way rocket trip to the closest star to Earth would take about 100,000 years.
While the discovery was nearly 40 light years away, Sabin is excited about the possibilities the discovery brings closer to home.
“It draws people in because even with the naked eye, they can see stuff,” Sabin said, good news for clubs like LGDSO.
“It’s good for us not because our members will have knowledge of Trappist-1 and its planets, but because it’s going to get people excited and looking up local astronomy clubs,” Sabin said.
Joseph said he remembers when he was in graduate school, only nine planets — which at the time, included Pluto — were known.
“But in the past 20 years really, the list of known planets has increased to almost 5,000. A vast majority of those are orbiting other stars,” Joseph said.
“When you do the numbers, that would suggest that there are potentially, there are trillions of planets just in our galaxy. It’s really getting into ‘Star Trek’ type stuff.”
Joseph and Sabin said it would be difficult to rank where this discovery falls in comparison to others they’ve seen in their lifetimes, but say it’s exciting and fascinating.
“This is the first time so many planets of this kind are found around the same star,” Michael Gillon, an astronomer at the University of Liege in Belgium and the leader of an international team that has been observing Trappist-1, told the New York Times.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
