In ‘worst’ case of dog bites police chief has seen, child will make full recovery

The child who was rushed to the hospital after being bitten by the family dog Tuesday is expected to make a full recovery.
Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler relayed the message Wednesday given by the child’s father.
Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of 14th Street West in Palmetto around 4:50 p.m. and the 7-year-old child was flown to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg with serious injuries.
The dog, a 2-year-old Staffordshire/Terrier mix, was taken into custody by Manatee County Animal Control for a mandatory 10-day quarantine, according to animal services chief Sarah Brown. Animal services hasn’t yet determined what will happen to the dog.
While it’s unknown why the dog bit the child or how long the child will remain in the hospital, a full recovery is expected.
Tyler said that the child was bitten in the arm and leg. The police department has seen a couple of dog bites a year, where a dog might nip someone, but not to this extent.
“This is definitely the worst I’ve seen,” he said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
