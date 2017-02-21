A man’s truck overturned, leaving him and two others injured in multi-vehicle crash on State Road 70

Three people were taken to area hospitals after a three-vehicle crash that overturned a truck Tuesday afternoon in Manatee County.
Around noon, a 2004 Ford F250 truck driven by a 37-year-old female was stopped facing west on State Road 70 near Betts Road, when the 48-year-old female driver of a 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera — who was headed west on State Road 70 — failed to notice the Ford truck was stopped, according to FHP.
The Ciera struck the rear bumper of the Ford F250, pushing the truck into the eastbound lane of State Road 70, where it struck a third vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram truck.
After the impact, the Dodge truck went off the road, into a ditch where it struck a cable box and overturned, according to FHP.
The 56-year-old male driver of the overturned Dodge Ram suffered critical injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The woman driving the Ciera suffered serious injuries while the female driver of the Ford F20 had minor injuries. Both women were taken to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
