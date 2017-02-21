Bring out the umbrellas, Bradenton could see rain this week

The next couple of days in Bradenton could call for an umbrella and rain boots as the forecast shows some rain could be in the mix.
The National Weather Service is calling for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Wednesday. The low will be around 65 degrees.
A 100 percent chance for rain and thunderstorms comes after 7 a.m. Wednesday with new rainfall between one and two inches, according to the National Weather Service. The high will be around 72 degrees, with lows in the 60s.
Wednesday night, the rainfall could continue with showers predicted after 7 p.m., but with new rainfall likely measuring between just one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch.
Though Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees, a 30 percent chance of showers continues after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Lows will again be in the 60s.
The rest of the week ranges from sunny to mostly sunny with highs predicted in the 70s.
Bay News 9 reports a front coming through this weekend will bring a bit of cooler air through the area.
Comments