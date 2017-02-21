Cummings’ brick buildings gave Bradenton early character

John W. and Minnie Cummings came to Braidentown from Pennsylvania in 1911. John, a real estate investor, was looking to make his mark in the area’s hot real estate market.
On Sept. 25, 1913, the Manatee River Journal reported that his two-story building on Manatee Avenue (next to First Baptist Church) was nearing completion, one half of the first floor was already leased by Consolidated Construction Co., and the upper floor by photographer Harry Shatte. The Penn Cash Grocery occupied the west room on the first floor. Penn Cash was formed by Harry E. Mower, Leslie Chapman and Mr. Cummings. Soon, Cummings sold his interest to his two partners to focus on development of his properties. In 1914, Cummings started another brick building divided into two rooms per floor. Before completion, part it was already leased to Judge Ira Carter for his dry goods store, his drug store and his ice cream manufacturing depot.
In 1916, three storerooms adjoining the buildings were planned by Cummings; the local contractor for the project was Elbert E. Chapman. The one-story building would include a plate-glass front finished to correspond to his current block building; the west room was leased by Harry Wadham’s Model Bakery. Because of the lagging economy, local people were impressed with his building endeavor, and Cummings “was the only man in town the past summer who had the nerve to start another business block.” Over time, Kirby’s Stationary and School Supplies, the Keystone Apartments, the Woman’s Club, O W Shelton Insurance Agency and the office of Chaddock Carney Sales Co. occupied his buildings.
In 1917, Desiderio’s Barber Shop was a tenant, and the space was altered to include a new indoor sport that was sweeping the area. The business was called the Pastime Bowling Alley. Teams were quickly established, and competition was fierce. A year later when the bowling fad waned, Roy Parker moved in his electrical and retread tire businesses to the location. In 1919, the post office signed a 10-year lease; other tenants were Armstrong Plumbing, E. H. Case’s battery station and Mrs. Clark’s fancy workshop.
Over the years with the changing tide of business, the brick buildings were purchased by the First Baptist Church of Bradenton for the construction of the new sanctuary. The brick buildings that gave character to Bradenton sitting opposite the Cummings Block also were torn down, including Montgomery Robert and the Wallace Theater.
Mr. Cummings was a director and member of the Dixie Grande Hotel building committee, a steward and member of the First United Methodist building committee, a member of the Board of Trade, a director of the First National Bank of Bradenton, president of Cummings Investment Company and Cummings and Kirby real estate. Mr. Cummings passed away in August 1969 at the age of 100. Although the buildings he contributed to Bradenton history are long gone, their images live on the Manatee County Public Library’s historic photo collection.
Cindy Russell is records librarian at the Manatee County Historical Records Library. She can be contacted at cindy.russell@manateeclerk.com.
