Local

February 21, 2017 5:49 PM

Hoedown fundraiser planned by Prospect Riding Center

Herald staff report

Myakka City

Prospect Riding Center, 34250 State Road 70, which offers therapeutic recreational equine activities, hosts its annual hoedown fundraiser 3-7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 and will be available at the gate for $12 for a barbecue feast, games and line dance instruction.

The cook team will slowly roast 100 pounds of donated pork on a steel smoker donated by a local Myakka City family, the Eleks.

Prospect was founded in 2011 as an all-volunteer operation to provide a safe and controlled equine therapeutic program in a natural setting for participants of all ages with special needs.

For information, visit prospectridingcenter.com or call 941-713-1736.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Manatee County looks to learn more about the farms of the 1940s

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos