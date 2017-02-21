Hoedown fundraiser planned by Prospect Riding Center

Prospect Riding Center, 34250 State Road 70, which offers therapeutic recreational equine activities, hosts its annual hoedown fundraiser 3-7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 and will be available at the gate for $12 for a barbecue feast, games and line dance instruction.
The cook team will slowly roast 100 pounds of donated pork on a steel smoker donated by a local Myakka City family, the Eleks.
Prospect was founded in 2011 as an all-volunteer operation to provide a safe and controlled equine therapeutic program in a natural setting for participants of all ages with special needs.
For information, visit prospectridingcenter.com or call 941-713-1736.
