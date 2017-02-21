Author to speak at GOP women’s club meeting

Author Lela Hartsaw will be the featured speaker at the March 3 meeting of the Women of Manatee County Republican Club.
Hartsaw is the author of “Abigail Rose,” a children’s book about local history. Proceeds from book sales benefit the Patton House at the Gamble Mansion in Ellenton.
The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon. The club meets at Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.
Lunch for non-members is $20, and $18 for club members.
To make reservations, call 941-795-6381,
Comments