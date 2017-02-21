Centerstone increasing role at Sarasota Sheriff’s Office

3:45 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo Pause

1:14 Bradenton Christian girls basktball team sent to state tournament with a parade

1:26 Manatee County looks to learn more about the farms of the 1940s

1:58 Major fundraiser to help Manatee's most needy kids upcoming

2:09 FPL Manatee Solar Energy Center commissioned

1:12 Water taxi service could be coming to Anna Maria Island

2:41 Bradenton hosts rideout for 30th-annual Cracker Trail Ride

2:03 Manatee commission nears decision on Mosaic

0:48 Mosaic reacts to winning Manatee commission support to expand mining