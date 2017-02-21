Centerstone increasing role at Sarasota Sheriff’s Office

Since 2012, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has contracted with Armor Correctional Health Services for its inmates general health but their mental health is sub-contracted out to Centerstone of Florida, said sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren.
On Monday, Warren learned that Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight has decided to make the same move.
“We are doing what they are now about to do,” Warren said.
In his news release Monday, Knight said Centerstone of Florida’s role in Sarasota will increase from a collaborator in the sheriff’s opiate dependency initiative to being the primary provider of mental health care for Sarasota County inmates. Armor Correctional Health Services, however, will remain the overall medical authority in the jail and will continue in all other aspects of its current contract, Knight said.
Both sheriff’s offices pointed out that Centerstone is involved with Mental Health Court, Drug Court and other community services frequently used by former and current inmates.
“In order to remain progressive and forward-thinking, we have to think a few steps ahead,” Knight said. “In our correctional setting, we make it a priority to provide quality restorative care for those individuals in our custody who demonstrate a need for mental health services. Centerstone of Florida meets those needs.”
The change comes at no additional cost to taxpayers and will not cause any interruptions in the continuum of care, Knight said.
“We believe collaboration with community providers takes a well-functioning process to an even higher level,” said Meghan Ruggiero, health services administrator for Armor.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
Comments