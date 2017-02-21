Florida was the first state in the U.S. to have cattle. Manatee County is looking to preserve that history.

When Cully Rowell got his hands on a 1940s map of Manatee County, the 75-year-old Manatee County native knew it was something he wanted to preserve.
“To me, it’s important,” the Myakka City resident said. “It’s the history of the farming in Manatee County, mainly the cattle industry. I want to preserve it so the kids coming up now will know a little bit about our history.”
But when Rowell was given the decades-old map from the late Travis Seawright in 2005, when Seawright retired as the county livestock agent, Rowell said he could not restore the map himself.
“I was glad to get this map,” Rowell said. “Everybody was afraid to touch it because so fragile.”
More than a decade later, Rowell is currently working with Manatee County government to preserve the map and build an interactive map with information from family and friends about the farms. Florida was the first state in the United States to have cattle, Rowell added.
“This is something that is lost in history if we don’t preserve it, and the county is doing a good job of getting the map restored,” Rowell said. “They are going to display this and find some people with some more stories that we can piece together and learn more about the heritage of Manatee County in farming because everybody used to farm years ago in the ‘20s and ‘30s.”
With the help of Lea Vargas, a GIS analyst in the county’s property management department, the 1940s map has been re-created online with the intent of having individuals share what they know about the more than 150 farms designated on the map.
“This is kind of a chance for us to grow Manatee County history and tell people where they came from and see where they are going,” Vargas said. “It’s been a fun opportunity.”
From the beginning when Manatee County came to be on Jan. 9, 1855, agriculture has been a large contributor to the area’s economy, according to the interactive map.
“Manatee County today may seem rural for those passing through, especially in our eastern regions,” the interactive map states. “However, imagine back in the 1940's and 1950's, when more than half of the county was all farm land.”
But a lot of the history of the farms depicted on the map hasn’t been recorded. In fact, the county has the names of only about 60 of the parcels, Vargas said.
“There is no record of the properties for these time periods,” she said. “We want people to engage with the county: ‘This is my story and I want to share it.’ So much of this history isn’t recorded.”
This is an opportunity for people to tell their stories, said Brenda Rogers, a district extension director with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
“We need the stories,” she said. “This is a chance to really connect back to the roots of the county. They were the leaders of their day. They were the founders of the county.”
The interactive map, titled “Manatee County’s Agricultural Past,” details how farmland has changed in Manatee County, showing how much of the county was farms in the 1940s and 1950s versus today.
“With such little farmland left, you see why we don’t have this history and why need to bring it back,” Vargas said. “We will be able to have interactive medium for people to go look at history of the county.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Have a story about the farms to share?
- Contact Lea Vargas at 941-748-4501 ext. 3626 or lea.vargas@mymanatee.org .
- Visit mymanatee.org/gisapps/pm/AgMap/ and click “Are we missing something?” tab.
