Lakewood Ranch Medical hosts Health & Wellness Expo

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center is hosting a Health & Wellness Expo featuring many free health screenings and opportunities to learn life saving procedures.
The event is 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in the hospital lobby, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.
Among the screenings being offered are blood pressure, glaucoma, vision and hearing and spinal, according to a news release from Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, the event sponsor.
Besides the screenings, attendees can donate blood and learn “hands only” CPR training, nutrition tips for heart health and signs and symptoms of a heart attack.
More than 50 exhibitors are expected.
Outside of the lobby, a farmer’s market will sell fruits and vegetables and present live demonstrations, free prizes and giveaways and face painting, the release states.
Information: 941-757-1530 or lwrcac.com.
