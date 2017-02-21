Bradenton Christian girls get a festive sendoff before heading to Final Four

Bradenton Christian School’s final-four bound girls basketball team had to pass through one more gauntlet on Tuesday before boarding a bus bound for Lakeland. But with first graders waving orange and blue streamers and classmates cheering on each other’s shoulders, this one was a bit friendlier than driving the lane.
On Tuesday morning the entire student body gathered for a send-off parade for the team, with students and teachers lining the sidewalk from the gym, through the BCS campus, to the school bus. The girls were led through the tunnel of supporters by the drum line, and the marching band played as the team boarded the bus and waved goodbye to the well wishers.
The girls will be playing against Carrollwood Day School in the class 3A state semifinal game at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lakeland Center.
“God's given us an opportunity to showcase our talents and to represent our school and our community, and the girls have embraced that,” said head coach Janelle Hochstetler, wiping away tears. “It’s very touching.”
This is the second year in a row Bradenton Christian has sent a team to the state final four. Last year the boy’s team competed and lost in the semifinals.
Sophie Giardina, 17, transferred to Bradenton Christian this year after two years playing for Southeast High School. She competed in the state tournament while at Southeast, but lost in the semifinal game.
“Getting there with Southeast made me realize how bad I wanted to get a state championship,” said Giardina, who said she has used her final-four experience to help her teammates know what to expect. “(In the Final Four), take everything and times it by 10. The speed of the game, everything we do we have to do to the best of our ability.”
The school has pushed back Wednesday’s start time to 9 a.m. encourage students and their families to attend the game in Lakeland.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
