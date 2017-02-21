Manatee County looks to learn more about the farms of the 1940s

A map from the 1940s has Manatee County now looking to the public to learn more about the county's farming history.
caronson@bradenton.com

Local

Anna Maria Island beach therapy

If Monday has you down, just escape back to this past weekend on Anna Maria Island. AMI is on the Gulf of Mexico coast of Florida, near Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay.

Crime

Violent armed robbery caught on video

Police are asking the publics' help in identifying a group of crooks who stormed a North Miami urgent care armed with pistols on Feb. 10, 2017. The three suspects beat and shot at employees in the clinic. One of the suspects Zion K. Smith has been arrested by police. Two others are still at large.

Editor's Choice Videos