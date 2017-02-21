Manatee County looks to learn more about the farms of the 1940s

If Monday has you down, just escape back to this past weekend on Anna Maria Island. AMI is on the Gulf of Mexico coast of Florida, near Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay.
The first face transplant performed at Mayo Clinic is providing a man from Wyoming a second chance at a normal life after he was disfigured by a gunshot in a suicide attempt a decade ago. He now has the face of another man who took his own life.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he hit a woman with a tire iron and tried steal her purse while she was parked at a gas pump at the Radiant gas station at 5761 Bee Ridge Road on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Police are asking the publics' help in identifying a group of crooks who stormed a North Miami urgent care armed with pistols on Feb. 10, 2017. The three suspects beat and shot at employees in the clinic. One of the suspects Zion K. Smith has been arrested by police. Two others are still at large.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton, Ohio is facing eight lawsuits alleging misconduct against inmates at the jail. The Board of Commissioners have also asked the Department of Justice to investigate potential civil rights violations and allegations of improper use of force against inmates. Sheriff Phil Plummer is defending his office and employees.
A Central Florida teacher was caught on surveillance video putting a student in a headlock and dragging him down stairs. Despite the evidence, prosecutors have dropped the charges against the teacher. The teacher is on paid leave while the school board reviews the case.