Pedestrian dies after being struck by car

DeSoto A 65-year-old Arcadia man died after walking in front of a car in DeSoto County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Sarasota man driving a 2000 Lincoln Town Car was traveling westbound on East Hickory Street/State Road 70 approaching a green traffic light at North Brevard Avenue/U.S. 17.
Alcides Quintana walked into the path of the Lincoln and was struck by the front end of the car, according to FHP. Quintana was taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver will face no charges, according to FHP.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
