Local

February 20, 2017 8:07 PM

He was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a car. Now he’s critically injured, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Sarasota County

A man attempting to cross the street in Sarasota County on Monday morning was struck by a car, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

At 8 a.m., a 52-year-old Montana man began crossing Bahia Vista Street headed northbound in the crosswalk at the intersection of Hines Avenue.

A 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by a 67-year-old female and heading eastbound on Bahia Vista Street failed to yield to the man and struck him on the left side, according to FHP. He suffered critical injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Traffic in the outside eastbound lane of Bahia Vista Street was stopped for the pedestrian. The driver was charged with failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian, according to FHP.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Major fundraiser to help Manatee's most needy kids upcoming

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos