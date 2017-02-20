He was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a car. Now he’s critically injured, cops say

A man attempting to cross the street in Sarasota County on Monday morning was struck by a car, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
At 8 a.m., a 52-year-old Montana man began crossing Bahia Vista Street headed northbound in the crosswalk at the intersection of Hines Avenue.
A 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by a 67-year-old female and heading eastbound on Bahia Vista Street failed to yield to the man and struck him on the left side, according to FHP. He suffered critical injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Traffic in the outside eastbound lane of Bahia Vista Street was stopped for the pedestrian. The driver was charged with failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian, according to FHP.
