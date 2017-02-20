FPL shows off Parrish solar plant

2:28 A father still grieves, one year after losing his son to gun violence Pause

0:36 Manatee Animal Services Advisory Board to look into animal abuser registry ordinance

2:21 Work continues on the environmental classroom at Robinson Preserve

1:27 Sheriff's office releases video of attempted robbery

2:13 Promotional video: What does Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency do?

2:34 Faith United Methodist Church members excited about trip

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

3:10 Tiffany Evans, known by her mugshot as 'zombie prostitute,' tells her story

1:50 United Arab Emirates' Fatima Al Ali proves 'Hockey Is For Everyone'